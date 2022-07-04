BBB says 4th of July fireworks leads to increase in missing pets, pet scams

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Fourth of July celebrations continue, it’s important to keep your pets safe from fireworks.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there’s an increase in lost pets this time of year due to them running away at the sound of fireworks.

The BBB says if you lose your pet and are placing an ad for it, be sure to only give out essential information.

A volunteer with All About Animals rescue in Macon offers tips on how to protect your furry animals.

“Ideally, keep them in the house,” Lisa Goss said. “If you can’t, just try to make sure that they’re contained in the yard.”

Goss says it’s also a good idea to get your pet microchipped or you you can attach a phone number so somebody can contact you in the event that your pet may run away.

To avoid being scammed, the BBB says you should never send money to anyone claiming they have your pet. The BBB also suggests requesting a video of your pet to prove the person has it.