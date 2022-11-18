Baldwin High School honors Veterans with new display

Baldwin High School is thanking service members with a Veterans display at the school.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is honoring alumni who have served in our nation’s military.

The school is thanking service members with a Veterans display at the school.

The display includes more than 200 names of Baldwin High School alumni who have served in the military over the last five decades.

The school says it wanted to honor veterans and teach students what it means to serve our nation.

“We want to ensure that they have an understanding of what sacrifices are involved, and of course how our freedom and liberty is maintained by the efforts of these veterans,” Senior Naval Science Instructor for Baldwin High School’s NJROTC, Major (retired) Jose EL Texidor Jr. said.

The display is part of a project by the school’s Engineering, Informational Technology and Production Academy.

Baldwin High School plans to add more names of veterans from around the community.