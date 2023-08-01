Baldwin County Schools have a new Literacy Coach

Photo Credit to Baldwin County School District

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just in time for the new school year, the Baldwin County School District has a new literacy coach.

The district announced that Dr. Cyndi Barr will work to enhance the district’s literacy initiatives and support the growth and success of students.

Barr has 16 years of experience in education, and has filled roles from classroom teacher to department chair and more.

Her primary expertise lies in English Language Arts and Reading.