Baldwin County school leaders increase safety measures

"It's very important that we are proactive, and that we are practicing our drills, and our teachers, parents and students are knowledgeable."

Baldwin County School District

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Baldwin County School leaders are adding more safety measures as students prepare to return to the classroom. This is due to the incident that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

Tara Burney, Principal of Midway Hills Primary, recalls how she felt about the shooting.

“Yes I’m the principal of the school, but I’m also a mother. When students walk through the door, how will I protect them? I would protect them as if they were my own.”

Baldwin County Principals sat down to learn how to respond to an active shooter situation through a partnership with the ‘Georgia Emergency Management Agency.’

All teachers are currently equipped with an emergency button in their classroom. Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says they want to protect everyone in their schools.

“Most of our schools have a crisis alert system,” she said. “It’s a panic button that they can press and it immediately notifies that there’s an issue.”

The school district is looking to install the system in all schools.

There are also cameras in all classrooms, and no one can enter a building without an ID.

“We are really focusing now on prevention, what can we do to prevent something like what happened in Uvalde Texas from happening here,” said Dr. Price.

Kate Hargrove is the Homeland Security Coordinator for GEMA. She says the department walks through all schools at the beginning of each school year.

“Reoccurring training and refreshing the training is critical so we do this routinely throughout Baldwin county and it keeps teachers and staff up to date and ready to respond,” said Hargrove.

The BCSD is also working with the Sheriff’s Office to implement emergency kits for locked school doors.

Safety training is also required for all teachers in the district. That training will take place August 1st.

The district will also offer training to students as well.