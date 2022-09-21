Baldwin County School District opens splash pad for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Baldwin County School District opened a new splash pad for Early Learning Center Students.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to be exposed to water at a early age and also learn about water safety,” Dr. Price said. “So I think this really important and just to have fun, like they’re having this afternoon.”

The district received funding from a $145,000 grant to complete the splash pad. Chairman of the Baldwin County School Board, John Jackson, says the splash pad was a long time coming, and he’s glad it’s finally up and running.

“We’ve followed this all through Covid with the building delays and supply chain issues, and here we are today.” Jackson said. “I’ve heard so much excitement from the children and then the families of children here it’s just and outstanding day.”

According to Doctor Price, the Baldwin County School District is now the only on in Georgia to offer a splash pad for students.