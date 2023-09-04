Baldwin County receives conservation grant for aquatic center

The Land Water Conservation Fund Grant totals more than $440,000.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More funding is coming to the Baldwin County Aquatic Center project. The county is in the process of building the center.

This month, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Baldwin County was selected for a Land Water Conservation Fund Grant totaling more than $440,000 dollars.

Baldwin County says the funding will be used to build phase two of the Aquatic Center. This will allow the building of phase one and two at the same time.