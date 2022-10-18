Baldwin County leaders take next step in CHIP Grant process

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County is taking the next step toward providing funding to help the elderly and disabled repair their homes.

The county received its first CHIP (Community Home Investment Program) Grant from the Department of Community Affairs in April.

Since April, the county has requested people in the community apply for the grant funding, which totals $400,000. The funding will help recipients make repairs to their homes.

After countless submissions, the county has narrowed its focus to eight homeowners. Monday morning, county and state leaders toured one recipient’s home.

Mary Jackson has lived in her home for more than 30 years. She says it’s getting increasingly difficult to keep up with the maintenance of her home.

“I have been trying to do it for years, but wasn’t financially able,” she said.

Grant funding will give her the help she’s needed for years.

Henry Craig, the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission, says the grant is just one step in revitalizing communities.

“The healthier the housing is in a community, the more attractive it is,” Craig said. “Not only to keep the families that we have, but to bring other families in the community.”

Jackson says there are several projects she needs help with.

“The bathroom, the carpool, my utility room, my flooring, the cabinets and the closets,” she said.

District 145 State Representative Rick Williams says the grant will help the elderly and disabled feel safe in their homes and allow them to stay in their homes.

“To see this happen and to take place, it’s certainly a positive influence into our community,” he said.

Jackson says she takes pride in her home and is thankful the county is stepping in to help.

“I’m happy and grateful, she said. “I am, because to me this is a God-sent thing.”

The county is hoping to complete the rehab process of its first five homes by the end of January.