Back to school giveaway in Warner Robins: Free backpacks, school supplies, chance to win iPads

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Truth in the Word Ministries is hosting its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway on Saturday, offering free school supplies and a chance to win one of two iPads in a raffle.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Aaron Hamilton shared his thoughts on the importance of this yearly tradition.

“Just to be able to do something like that now for the surrounding area, it does mean a lot. We are a ministry, so we’re trying to outreach on the outside of the four walls of the church,” he said.

For more information about Truth in the Word Ministries and their upcoming back-to-school giveaway, visit the ministry located at 401 Belmont Drive in Warner Robins or call (706) 975-5102.