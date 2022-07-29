Back to School events wrap up in Middle Georgia this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As July comes to a close, more Back to School bashes are happening to help prepare families for the school year.

The House of Hope Macon presents Back 2 School Bash

Sunday July 31st from 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m.

1900 Woodland Drive in Macon

Free backpacks and school supplies will be given away, as well as professional haircuts for youth at no cost to parents or guardians. There are also fun activities and fellowship for the whole family, the event is free and open to the public.

CCOG and COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT CENTER INC and MVP Back to school giveaway

Saturday July 30th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. first come first served while supplies last

at 5555 Bethesda Ave Macon, GA 31206

Household Items, goods, and appliances being given away

Dublin barbers and barber students hold Back to School Drive

Sunday July 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

at 617 North Jefferson Street Dublin, GA

School supplies and free haircuts given to students, food and drinks also offered to everyone

Cashapp to give donations: $taykey1

questions? Call (478) 279-9021

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Back to School giveaway

Saturday July 30th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

774 Hazel St at the Outreach and restorative justice center

Contact free, drive-thru event, students must be present with parent or guardian

Call 478-219-2406 for more info

Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation hosts School Supplies Give-a-way with hotdog luncheon

Saturday July 30, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Distribution Site 1; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Distribution Site 2

Site 1: Deloris Toliver Park 115 Wallace Drive, Warner Robins

Site 2: Westside Barbershop Parking Lot 813 N Houston Road, Warner Robins

Hot dog lunches provided by Tasting at the Burrough

Glorious Hope Missionary Baptist Church hosts a Back to School Pancake and Prayer Breakfast for parents and students

Saturday July 30th, at 10 a.m.

at 3805 Napier Avenue in Macon

each student will receive a gift of school supplies, and tips for parents and students from a school administrator

MASAB Temple No. 11 and MASAB Court No. 174 annual Back to School Drive

Saturday July 30th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

at 3865 Bloomfield Drive in Macon

Social Butterfliez Community Club and M.O.T.H. Community Club hosts 3rd annual Back to School event

Saturday July 30th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central City Park in Macon

Verizon and TCC stores hand out backpacks full of school supplies