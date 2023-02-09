Atrium Health Navicent raises awareness for heart health during American Heart Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – February is American Heart Month, and Atrium Health Navicent is making a concerted effort to raise community awareness about heart health.

With heart disease being one of the leading causes of death in the United States, it is important to educate the public on ways to maintain a healthy heart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is responsible for approximately one in every five deaths in the United States, with 697,000 people dying each year as a result.

In order to address this alarming trend, experts at the Atrium Health Navicent Luce Heart Institute are providing tips to help individuals focus on their heart health.

Experts say you should exercise regularly and stick to a healthy diet. A few good examples of exercises to keep your heart healthy and active are running, cycling and swimming.

In addition to exercise, it is important to see your primary healthcare provider regularly.

“We recommend doing cardio-specific exercise at least three days a week where you’re basically getting your heart rate up for thirty minutes at a time,” Dr. Brandon Elmore, a structural cardiologist at Atrium Health Navicent, said.

For more information and tips on maintaining heart health, visit the Atrium Health Navicent website at http://www.navicenthealth.org.