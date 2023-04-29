Atrium Health Navicent raises awareness for Autism Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is Autism Awareness Month, and doctors at Atrium Health Navicent are spreading community awareness.

According to Atrium Health Navicent, one in 36 children are affected by autism in the U.S.

Rachel Goodson is a Physician at Atrium Health Navicent. She says the hospital provides children’s care services to help alleviate symptoms like speech therapy, feeding therapy, and occupational and physical therapy.

“Autism is something that I feel like people don’t understand very well. I think it’s important to draw awareness to it. So that if people are aware, then they can be more accepting of other people’s differences and things that might be difficult for other people,” said Goodson.

You can find their resources at Atrium Health Navicent’s website.