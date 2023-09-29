Atrium Health Navicent offers ‘Healthy Me Clinic’ to combat childhood obesity

The hospital is pushing for families in Middle Georgia to focus on healthy habits, from balanced meals to adequate sleep and regular exercise.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent says childhood obesity needs to be top of mind as we observe Pediatric Obesity Awareness Month.

Its ‘Healthy Me Clinic’ is designed to help children and teens achieve a healthy weight, offering both weight loss guidance and comprehensive health education.

Experts say catching weight issues early can prevent more serious health problems down the road.

“It’s really a program for the entire family, so we don’t want just the kid to make changes, we want the whole family to be involved,” says Pediatrician Domonique Charles. “We want as many people to come to the appointments as possible, and everybody kinda be invested in the overall generational health, not just for the one child.”

Call the hospital at (478) 633-7600 for more information.