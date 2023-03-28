Atrium Health Navicent dropping mask mandates

Hospital officials say after careful consideration and extensive review of scientific data, masks will no longer be required.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent locations in Middle Georgia will drop it universal mask mandates beginning Tuesday.

Hospital officials say after careful consideration and extensive review of scientific data, masks will no longer be required. However, they say masks may still be required in certain areas where higher levels of infection prevention are needed.

These may include units where cancer patients and others with low immunity are being treated, as well as emergency department waiting rooms and triage areas. It may also include rooms where highly infectious patients with a respiratory virus, such as COVID–19, are being cared for or any area or unit with an identified cluster of illness.



Patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness such as flu, RSV or COVID–19, or had a known exposure to someone with COVID–19 in the past 10 days, should wear a well–fitted mask that covers their nose and mouth. Visitors who are experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home.

