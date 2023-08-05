Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin working to lower Georgia’s high maternal mortality rate

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to address Georgia’s alarming maternal mortality rate, Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin is rolling out specialized services and care for expectant mothers in Middle Georgia.

The facility has begun offering tours of their birth center and C-section suite, in addition to providing virtual childbirth classes to help mothers prepare. These initiatives form part of a larger goal to support and service rural communities in particular and tackle Georgia’s ranking as the state with the second highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S.

“Having us and the facility servicing the surrounding communities allows for families to have a trusted entity where they can feel comfortable where they can give birth, as well as providing the services that they need,” nurse manager Chevair Mustafa said.

Atrium Health Baldwin is located at 821 North Cobb St. in Milledgeville. You can register for a birth center tour by calling (478) 776-4341