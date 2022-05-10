Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang.

The Atlanta rapper’s real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and he was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home. He’s one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and street gang charges.

The indictment says Young Thug is one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang in Atlanta that’s affiliated with the national Bloods gang. His first court appearance was set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.