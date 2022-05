Atlanta Falcons 2022 season schedule released

Atlanta Falcons host nine home games and play eight road games.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The NFL has officially released the 2022 season schedules.

Here’s a look at the Atlanta Falcons schedule:

Week 1: Atlanta Falcons host New Orleans Saints, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons @ LA Rams, Sept. 18 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons host Cleveland Browns, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Atlanta Falcons host San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Atlanta Falcons host Carolina Panthers, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons host LA Chargers, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: Atlanta Falcons host Chicago Bears, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Atlanta Falcons host Pittsburg Steelers, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Dec. 17 or 18 TBD

Week 16: Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Atlanta Falcons host Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Atlanta Falcons host Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 7 or 8 TBD