As Halloween approaches, there are several safety measures to keep in mind

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Halloween is just a few days away, and pediatricians have a few reminders for parents to have a safe and fun Halloween.

Dr. Jason Smith with Primary Pediatrics in Macon says preparing for Halloween starts with the costumes.

“Some costumes are really long or hard to get around in, and you want to make sure your mobility is still good, especially going around at dark at night time,” he said.

He also says if your child’s costume has a mask, be sure your child can breathe properly with it on. You want to make sure your child is comfortable when going out to have fun.

To ensure visibility while out trick-or-treating, Dr. Smith says it’s also a good idea to attach reflective tape on the costume or candy bag.

Pediatricians with Atrium Health Navicent say when approaching a home this Halloween, make sure the lights are on before knocking.

Dr. Christy Peterson says parents should also inspect a child’s candy.

“Pre-packaged, individual candy is the only thing that they should accept from a stranger,” she said. “Maybe it’s even a cookie, but it should be pre-packaged, not personally hand made.”

With small children going out and about, pediatricians urge parents to remain by their child’s side at all times and to try setting a time and place of where to meet for your older children.

The Warner Robins Police Department says officers will be patrolling areas that have a lot of foot traffic.

“Looking out for children is one of our primary concerns as police officers and parents as well,” Sgt. Matt Smith said. “Most of us are parents.”

Sgt. Smith says it’s also a good idea for children to carry glow sticks or flash lights and to avoid homes that don’t have any lights on.

“The holidays should be a fun time for kids and for families who are watching their kids trick-or-treat,” he said.

In Warner Robins, Halloween will be observed on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pediatricians add it’s not a good idea to take your child trick-or-treating if they’re sick.