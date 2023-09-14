Arrest made in connection to February murder case

The arrest is in connection to the death of 56-year-old Jeffery Giddens.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to a February murder investigation. Thursday morning deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 31-year-old Clark Lavon Anthony, in connection with the death of 56-year-old Jeffery Giddens.

On February 19th, Giddens died at the hospital from an injury he received during an incident that took place on Village Green Drive.

Anthony is in the Bibb County Jail charged wirh murder. He currently does not have a bond.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.