Armed robbery in Warner Robins leads to search for suspect

The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for the suspect connected to an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for the suspect connected to an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning.

According to WRPD, the suspect entered the Friends Food Mart at 1311 Green Street at 6:45 a.m. and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. After an unknown amount of money was taken, the suspect left on foot.

WRPD says the suspect dropped this hat while leaving.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is urged to call Detective Thompson at 478-225-6178, or email klthompson@wrga.gov or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 478-742-2330.