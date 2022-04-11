Armed Robbery at Popeye’s on Shurling Drive Saturday night

According to the release from BCSO, around 9:40 p.m., a male entered the restaurant brandishing a firearm, demanding money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a black shirt and blue pants– his photo is attached here:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.