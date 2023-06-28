Armed Robbery at Family Dollar on Jefferson Rd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Family Dollar on Jefferson Road.

According to the BCSO, the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s reported that the store clerk entered the store and, upon entry, felt a blunt object against her back. The suspect demanded money from the clerk and, after getting the money, fled the store.

No description of the suspect is available, other than the clerk says they had a male’s voice. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.