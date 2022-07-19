AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change.

But a person familiar with the president’s plans says he will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress.

Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House hasn’t released details.