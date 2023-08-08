Annual Football Media Day Highlights New Coaches and Strong Tradition in Bibb County Athletics

"I think this is the best set of coaches, as a whole, in Macon, ever."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the high school football season just around the corner, Bibb County Athletics hosted its annual football media day at the Bibb County Professional Learning Center.

Macon welcomes two new head coaches this season: Jarrett Laws, who is taking over the program at Central High School, and Anthony Williams, who is taking over at Rutland High School.

Bibb County has had a long tradition of successful football programs, and Westside High School head coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper, who has been around football in Macon since 1998, had this to say about the current state of coaching in Bibb County.

“I think this is the best set of coaches, as a whole, in Macon, ever. Like, we have some guys that can really coach. It’s very competitive. Nobody is any better than anybody. They all know the game. They all know how to push their players. Players get jacked up to play for them, and I just have a lot of respect. And I’m not just saying that. I have a lot of respect for these guys,” said Risper.

With such high praise from a coach who’s seen football in middle Georgia for over a quarter of a century, Bibb County head coaches will look to keep the winning tradition going as the first regular-season game is on August 17, as Southwest takes on Howard at 7 p.m. at Ed Defore Sports Complex.”