American Red Cross holding 11th annual 41NBC Blood Drive amid summer shortage

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross is holding its 11th Annual 41NBC Blood Drive in Middle Georgia, calling on eligible donors to contribute and potentially save lives as the demand for blood in the U.S. surges every two seconds.

The Red Cross has identified an ongoing blood shortage during the summer months due to reduced donations over the summer break.

“For me, it’s that sense of satisfaction that I did something,” Brian Fern, Senior Account Manager with the Red Cross, said. “I sat down, I gave a pint of blood, and I did something that helps up to 3 people.”

The blood drive is set to take place at various locations around Middle Georgia. It started Tuesday and continues Wednesday:

Tuesday, May 30: Gray: Hart’s Mortuary from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30: Milledgeville: Allied Arts/Allen’s Market from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30: Macon: Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center from 2 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: Dublin: Stubbs Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those willing to donate can sign up by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.