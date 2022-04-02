American Cornhole League’s Southeast Conference is being held in Macon

ACL is a nationally televised league.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of America’s favorite tailgating events is quickly becoming a growing sport, and this year, Macon is playing host to one of its major conferences.

Cornhole is rapidly going from a casual tailgating event to a nationally televised sport. The American Cornhole League is the official league that runs tournaments and conferences around the country, giving cornhole a platform to grow.

This year’s ACL Southeast Conference is being held right here in Macon.

“We have two conferences a year, where all four states come together, and most of the time, we have 300 plus players that play,” said Jeff Richburg, ACL Southeast Conference Director. “We have four divisions that players can choose from advanced, competitive, intermediate and novice. So if you’re just a backyard thrower, come out and throw bags.”

Three-time national doubles champion Kyle Malone has been involved in the sport for nine years and has seen it grow immensely in just a short period of time.

“The prize purse keeps going up every single year,” said Malone. “We went from strictly on no live feeds at all to playing on Facebook live feeds, to now we are playing on national television, and it’s incredible. I never would have thought when I started that we would be playing on national television.”

Even though cornhole is getting super competitive, the beauty of the game is that it doesn’t take immense athleticism or strength, so it can be played and won by people of all ages.

“Literally anybody can play, and anybody can win. If you feel like you’re good at cornhole, sign up and play. We have different divisions we play all the way from novice to advanced,” said Malone.

“You can throw if you’re six or eight years old, all the way up to 88 years old. We don’t care. Anybody can play this game,” said Richburg.

ACL Southeast Conference action continues tomorrow and Sunday from 9 a.m. until midnight at the Macon Marriott City Center, and it is free of charge to attend.