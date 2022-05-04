Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in her own defense in a libel suit filed by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard’s anticipated testimony Wednesday comes after a psychologist hired by Heard’s lawyers testified she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse by Depp, including sexual violence.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing Heard in Fairfax, Virginia over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The article didn’t name Depp, but he says he was defamed because it clearly referred to accusations she raised during their divorce.