AMBER ALERT issued for baby boy in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVIS CALL, at the request of Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been reported that Malachi Walker a 4-month-old male, with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, was abducted on 02/20/23 at 12:12 by Eternity Beamon-Allen a 13-year-old black female who is 5`3 and 150lbs. Last seen at 5451 Bowman Road in Macon.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in 2017 Honda Accord silver in color with a tag number of CSW5695. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Malachi Walker, please contact 9-1-1 or Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.