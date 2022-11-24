Allman Family Revival kicks off in Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A day filled with music is set to take place this weekend. The Allman Revival Tour is an 18-date cross country tour celebrating the life and music of Gregg Allman. The tour is hosted by Allman’s son and blues Music Artist Devon Allman.

This years tour will feature the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love, Alex Orbison and more.

The tour kicked off five years ago in December as small concert hosted by Devon Allman. This year the tour kicks off on November 26th at the historic home base off the Allman Brothers in Macon.

Devon says the tour is special to him because it’s a time to bring musicians together.

This is the 6th year of continuing to salute his fathers music and life. He says, “Our true mark is simply the continuance, making sure we inspire the next line to take the stage.”

The tour kicks off in Macon and wraps up in San Francisco in December. Devon says it’s only right to kick off the tour in Macon after the pandemic cancelled shows twice.

“I wanted to make a statement by starting the tour in Macon by saying we are going to play extra long, extra passionate and make it up to you guys for the frustrating COVID shenanigans,” said Devon Allman. “It’s the best place to kick off a tour. And it’s really a heart felt thank you for being patient.”

The show kicks off at the Macon City Auditorium. For more information and tickets click here.