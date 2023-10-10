All Hands Art Festival brings fun and crafts to Middle Georgia

The second annual festival lasts all weekend long.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The All Hands Art Festival is coming to Macon this weekend, and it’s bringing fun, creativity, and learning opportunities with it.

The 567 Center for Renewal is hosting the festival as it comes back for its second year.

The event will be taking place all weekend long, starting October 6th and running through the 8th.

You can expect to see a variety of crafts on display at the festival, as well as items for purchase available to buy.

General admission tickets for adults is $7.00.