Al-Qaida mastermind Ayman al-Zawahri reportedly killed

Al-Zawahri took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death

NBC News

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Ayman al-Zawahri, an Egyptian surgeon who became a mastermind of jihad against the West, has been killed. He was 71.

Al-Zawahri also took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid. His death is likely to lead to greater disarray within the organization than bin Laden’s death in May 2011 did, since it is far less clear who his successor at the head of the terror network would be.

Al-Zawahri more than anyone shaped al-Qaida, first as bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor.

Five people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that a CIA drone strike killed al-Zawahri over the weekend in Afghanistan. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.