Afrocentric Sneaker Ball to launch 27th annual Pan-African Festival at Macon’s Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum invites Middle Georgia residents to celebrate African culture with the Afrocentric sneaker ball, kicking off the 27th annual Pan-African Festival of Georgia on Friday.

Participants are encouraged to wear African or cultural attire paired with their favorite tennis shoes for this unique event.

“The idea behind it is to kick off the Pan-African festival of Georgia with something exciting, something that is family oriented, that everyone could enjoy,” Pan-African Festival of Georgia Chairpesron Arizona White said. “We have never done a party or a ball or anything of that sort before, so we thought this was just a great addition to the Pan-African festival.”

The sneaker ball starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Tubman Museum. Admission is $35. The Pan-African Festival continues through Saturday.