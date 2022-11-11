Actress attends Black Panther 2 screening in Macon

Speaks on the loss of Chadwick Boseman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tubman Museum sponsored a special screening this Friday morning of Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever and the audience got to meet a special guest.

Aba Arthur is an actress and writer. She has been featured in several film, television, and theatre productions and appears in Wakanda Forever as a Naval Engineer.

She addressed the crowd prior to the screening and talked a little bit about making the anticipated sequel in the wake of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death.

“The film was made in the midst of grief. So there’s certainly a lot of passion involved and a lot of joy involved because we were able to make this beautiful complete project.” -Aba Arthur/

Aba has been cast in the role of Abena, in the new Oprah Winfrey adaption of ‘The Color Purple,’ due to release in 2023.