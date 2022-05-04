Acres & Oak Kitchen selected as ‘Small Business Rock Star’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A middle Georgia small business was selected as a ‘Small Business Rock Star.’

The Georgia Department of Economic Development selected ‘Acres & Oak Kitchen’ in Macon for the honor.

This is all in celebration of Georgia Small Business Week this week.

The goal is to highlight the hard work and determination of the small business community.

Acres & Oak Kitchen owner Evan Acres says his small business is known for its family meals. They will soon open a fourth location in Dublin.

“We’re looking forward to the future,” he said. “God has blessed us in so many different ways and opened so many different doors for us. We’re looking forward to bringing other amazing staff that have allowed us to get to this point. This award doesn’t represent me as an individual. It represents our entire company.”

Acres says he hopes this will inspire other business owners. He encourages everyone to shop local and support a small business.