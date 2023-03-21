ACE takes down Mount de Sales in a defensive battle

ACE moves to 9-7 while Mount de Sales falls to 11-4.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A complete-game shutout from ACE Gryphons pitcher Grant Edwards propels them to a 4-0 victory over Mount de Sales.

Edwards allowed only four hits while striking out nine batters in the seven-inning outing.

ACE led by 1-0 after the first inning but added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

ACE moves to 9-7 on the season, while Mount de Sales falls to 11-4.