Accident on GA 24 leaves one hospitalized

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning that left one severely injured.

According to the GSP, around 7:50 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on GA 24 near mile marker 25, where they found that a tractor trailer that was travelling west on the road had overturned after leaving the road and then re-entering it. This wreck did result in all lanes of GA 24 being blocked for several hours.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 76 year-old Ledger Hunt of North Carolina, was taken to Atrium Navicent Macon with serious injuries.