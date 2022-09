Abandoned structure catches fire in South Macon Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire in South Macon.

BCFD says that an abandoned structure at 555 Guy Paine Road caught fire Friday morning, 41NBC is currently working to gather more details about how and exactly when the fire started.

