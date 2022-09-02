AAA offering free towing services during Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is here, and many people will be hitting the road to celebrate the unofficial end of the summer.

During the holiday weekend, Triple A is offering free towing services for those who may be under the influence.

Director of Communications for the Georgia Department of Transportation, Gina Snider, says GDOT also offers services if you’re in an accident through it 5-1-1 service.

“If you have a flat tire or if you need your car jumped or whatever the matter may be, they’ll try to help you, but the biggest part of their job is to get those flashing yellow lights behind you to make some kind of barrier between you and another vehicle,” Snider said.



Patrol Lieutenant Brian Mixon with the Perry Police Department suggests leaving sooner if you plan on traveling.