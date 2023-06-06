A pair of sailors from Middle Georgia are headed to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games

The 2023 Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Approximately 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from around 170 countries will gather in Berlin, Germany, to compete in 24 sports at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Out of the 167 athletes, coaches, and chaperones representing the USA, two individuals will hail from Middle Georgia.

“The U.S. is only sending two sailing teams total. So it’s a really big honor for me and James to be able to represent the United States,” said Phil Martin, volunteer Director of the Sailing Center at Lake Tobesofkee.

James Thigpen and his sailing partner, Phil Martin, have been riding the waves since 1998, forging a bond unlike any other.

“He’s like my brother, and I love him so much,” said Thigpen.

“James is awesome to be around. It’s like a little brother that just bugs you, but you really like him. So me and James have a great relationship; we have the whole time we’ve known each other,” said Martin.

James enjoys the thrill of speed and taking command of the front lines, and in turn, sailing has empowered him to break free from his reserved nature.

“Normally, he’s pretty reserved. When he gets out on the boat, he gets very excited,” said Martin. “James likes to go fast on the sailboats, and he’s a very good sailor. He listens and he knows what to do.”

Once in Germany, James only has one goal in mind.

“I hope me and Phil win.”

While James sets his sights on winning the gold, his partner simply wishes for him to relish this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I told our coaches, we’re going to do the best job. We’re going to go as fast as we can. But if I look over and James is happy and smiling, we’ve already won, so it doesn’t matter,” said Martin.

The 2023 Special Olympics World Games will commence from June 17 to 25 in Berlin, Germany.