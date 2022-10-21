A Houston County School promotes reading with Book Vending Machine

Students who had birthdays in August and September got the opportunity to insert a special golden coin into the machine, and get a free book.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Hilltop Elementary School in Houston County is hoping to reinforce the love of reading.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, to celebrate the purchase of a Book Vending Machine.

The school says the way to get a book will change each year.

The vending machine was purchased with funds from the schools annual book fair.

School leaders hope the book vending machine will keep them motivated to keep reading.