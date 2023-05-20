A few strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening



We have been stuck in the clouds for most of the day across Middle Georgia, but we will see some clearing overnight.

Patchy fog is possible into early Saturday with some clearing by the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be warming into the mid 80s ahead of our next cold front.

This front will be helping to pop up some thunderstorms during the afternoon.



While thunderstorm coverage will be scattered Saturday afternoon, the storms that do form could be severe.

The main impacts from any storms will be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail.

Stay weather aware if you are going to be out and about on Saturday.



Scattered storms will be possible Sunday afternoon as the front from Saturday stalls over the area.

These are not expected to be severe, but we could see some heavy rain in any storms.



Rain chances continue into the start of next week before another wedge front helps to dry us out.

The wedge will help to keep our highs on Wednesday in the 70s.