A 9th-inning bullpen collapse gives the Savannah Bananas the victory over the Macon Bacon

The Bacon gave up five runs in the top of the ninth inning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon finally defeated their rivals, the Savannah Bananas, in their last matchup. However, tonight, a ninth-inning collapse from the Bacon bullpen once again put the Bananas over the Bacon.

The Bananas quickly scored their first run of the game in the top of the first inning; however, in the bottom of the fourth, Bryce Matthews tied the game with a solo home run.

Savannah reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth 2-1.

The sixth inning brought two runs for the Bananas, but in the bottom of the frame, the Bacon tacked on four runs of their own to take their first lead of the game, 5-4.

Still holding the lead in the top of the ninth, the Bacon gave up five runs to Savannah as they quickly went up 9-5. Macon only scored one run in the bottom of the frame and once again fell victim to their rivals, losing 9-6.

Bananas now lead the season series 7-1, and the teams face each other once again tomorrow in Savannah.