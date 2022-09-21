81st minute goal propels the Mercer men’s soccer team over UAB

Mercer is 3-2-3 and back in action next Tuesday against UNF at Betts Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s soccer team hosted their third consecutive game, this time taking on the UAB Blazers.

The first half only saw only goal by Ousman Jabang.

In the 62nd minute, the Blazers scored off a corner kick to tie the game, but less than two minutes later, the Blazers scored again, taking a 2-1 lead.

Almost eight minutes later, Dylan Gaither assisted Kadeem Agard on a header as the Bears re-tied the game at two.

In the 82nd minute, Michael Ille scored on a beautiful left-foot bender from outside the penalty box, giving the Bears the 3-2 victory.

Mercer is 3-2-3 and back in action next Tuesday against UNF at Betts Stadium.