81-year-old killed in Hancock County fire

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early in December, a fire in Hancock County killed an 81-year-old on Barnes Road.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, investigators responded to a morning home fire on Barnes Road after neighbors reported hearing a woman shouting before hearing an explosion and seeing fire at the residence.

Commissioner King says the fire was safely contained and that first responders were able to find the victim in a storage closet connected to the garage– their body has been sent to the GBI for identification.

Investigators currently believe that the fire was an accident.