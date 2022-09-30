Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.

When Cone was initially arrested, on September 13th, it was after Drug Investigators served a search warrant at a residence on Monroe Street where they found a stolen handgun, an altered shotgun, 7 grams of methamphetamines, 1 gram of cocaine, scales, packaging material, and other drug related objects.

When Cone was taken into custody, he was charged with Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Sawed-Off (altered) Shotgun, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Manufacture/Possess etc. Controlled Substance Near Park/Housing Project, and Felony-Probation Violation- the original charge is Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. He also had a hold from of the Eastman Police Department on an unrelated charge.