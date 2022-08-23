Man arrested for drug, gun charges out of Hillcrest Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug and gun charges while patrolling near Hillcrest Park on August 17th around 3 a.m.

According to the BCSO, Deputies found a vehicle inside the park during prohibited hours, and found a man and young woman inside of the car along with about a pound and a half of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and a gun with a drum magazine.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Oscar Freeman, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.