7-run 4th inning propels Kennesaw State over Mercer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Kennesaw State Owls took revenge for a loss to Mercer earlier this season as they dominated the Bears 12-5.

Kennesaw State started the scoring off with a solo home run in the second inning and then tacked on seven runs in the fourth inning, putting the game out of the Bears’ hands.

The teams split their season series one game a piece, each winning on the road.

Mercer is now 21-13 on the season.