68-year-old reported missing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person. It was reported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that 68-year-old Rene Janelle Lamar has not been seen or heard from since June 1, 2023. Lamar was reported missing by friends and family.

Lamar is approximately five foot six inches and weighs up to one-hundred and ninety pounds. She has brown eyes and a dark spot on the left side of her cheek. She is known to have health conditions and is bound to an electric wheelchair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.