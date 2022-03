567 Center for Renewal holds 4th annual ‘Sculpture Walk’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four artists from around the country designed several sculptures for the 567 Sculpture Walk.

Each sculpture is available for purchase.



Some sculptures are already in place, including the one on DT Walton Sr. Way near the Walton building.

The sculptures will be available to view for a year.