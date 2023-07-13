5 teens arrested in Macon shooting incidents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five Macon teens are charged with firing off guns in multiple neighborhoods and trying to stop drivers as they approached the area.

Just before 10:00 Saturday morning, Bibb County deputies responded to shots fired in the 4500 block of Shadow Lawn Drive. Deputies learned four young males had opened fire on a home and then left the scene. No one was injured. But deputies did recover evidence from the shooting.

Just before 6:00am on Wednesday, deputies responded to young males using guns to stop drivers along Ayers Road. According to one driver, a teen would stand in the road with a gun, and then other teens would come out a nearby wood line. No one was injured.

Deputies then responded to a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Bon Ayer Circle and the 4600 block of Shadow Lawn Drive. Investigators located several vehicles damaged by gunfire.

An investigation led deputies to possible suspects near the 4600 block of Lakewood Avenue. Deputies say shell casings in the area were consistent with the shooting incidents on Shadow Lawn Drive on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested the following suspects at the home:

17-year-old Jeremiah Quintezz McCrary

Three 15-year-old male juveniles

One 14-year-old male juvenile

Deputies also recovered three handguns, an AR-15 rifle with an attached drum, marijuana, scales, counterfeit bills, extended magazines, and additional boxes of ammunition consistent with evidence from the shooting incident on July 8th.

McCrary was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. All four juvenile males were transported to the Macon Regional Youth Development Center.

All suspects are charged with Possession of handgun by a minor, Discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, Possession of drug related objects, Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Forgery, and Reckless conduct with a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in reference to the investigation to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.