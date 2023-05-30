5 steps to keep your house in order over summer break

Local professional organizer Darra McClendon says it's important to keep a routine.
Shelby Coates,
Simply Ordered 1

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kids are out of school for the summer and spending more time at home. If you want to keep your home in some sort of order, professional organizer Darra McClendon says it’s important to keep a routine.

McClendon created Simply Ordered Solutions, a professional organizing and wellness firm that relieves stress for clients by helping them declutter and streamline. McClendon says she founded the firm in 2018 due to a growing need to help people maximize resources like time, energy and money, while making a positive impact on their overall health and wellness.

McClendon offers five ways to keep your home in order while kids are out for the summer. If you feel overwhelmed or need help getting started, you can schedule a free “help me” call with Simply Ordered Solutions.

 

